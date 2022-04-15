Analysts Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,656 shares of company stock worth $153,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNA opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

