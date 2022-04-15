Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

OVV stock opened at C$67.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.25. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

