Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

4/3/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/18/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

