Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/11/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 4/3/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 3/18/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.