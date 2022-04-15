Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $91.67

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

AA stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

