Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,860.30

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,860.30 ($50.30).
A number of analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 3,660 ($47.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.12) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.50) to GBX 3,421 ($44.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,535 ($33.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,757.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,038.01. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($48.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.16) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($663,278.60).
About Bellway (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
