Analysts Set Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price at $27.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

