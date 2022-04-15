Analysts Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

