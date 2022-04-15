Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$50.80

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.10.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

