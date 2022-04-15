Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $66.67

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KRUS opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

