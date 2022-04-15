Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $18.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,149,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

