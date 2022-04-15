Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $61.17

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

