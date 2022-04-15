Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $48.33

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Replimune Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

