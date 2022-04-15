Analysts Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Target Price at $7.39

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

SMSI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

SMSI stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

