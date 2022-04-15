Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($192.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($201.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($208.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($178.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($201.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($169.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($169.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($190.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €171.20 ($186.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DB1 stock opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($184.29). The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

