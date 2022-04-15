Analyzing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.99 $2.39 billion $1.61 4.20 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.58 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -29.51

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 120.52% 14.60% 2.20% Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Annaly Capital Management and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 6 0 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $99.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

