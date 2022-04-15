Analyzing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BNCCORP and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 28.10% 17.30% 2.01% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.60 $21.95 million $6.14 5.70 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.54 $3.13 million $1.17 10.60

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BNCCORP and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BNCCORP beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. BNCCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

