Analyzing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BRC alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRC and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than BRC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 19.28 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.42 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A N/A -4.91% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vita Coco beats BRC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.