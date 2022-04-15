Analyzing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRC and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BRC
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|Vita Coco
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BRC
|$233.10 million
|19.28
|-$13.85 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Vita Coco
|$379.51 million
|1.42
|$19.01 million
|N/A
|N/A
Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BRC
|N/A
|N/A
|-4.91%
|Vita Coco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Vita Coco beats BRC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BRC (Get Rating)
BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.