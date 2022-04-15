Analyzing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CDK Global and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 60.45% 66.55% 10.63% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.80 $1.03 billion $8.53 6.38 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

CDK Global beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

