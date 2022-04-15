Analyzing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.38 billion 2.51 $118.75 million $2.81 29.34

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.50% Sensient Technologies 8.60% 14.10% 7.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Gores Holdings VIII on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

