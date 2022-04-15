Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,690 ($48.08).
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 4,168.50 ($54.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,184.50 ($54.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,807.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,241.76.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
