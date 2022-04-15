ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ANSYS stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.90.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

