ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.90. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

