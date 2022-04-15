Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

