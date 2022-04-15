Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Set at $38.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AR opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

