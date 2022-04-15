Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,676.50 ($21.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,446.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

