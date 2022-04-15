APA Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.68 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in APA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 42.4% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 281,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

