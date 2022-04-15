APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

APA opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

