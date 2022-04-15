Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% DSV A/S 6.02% 19.27% 8.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and DSV A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV A/S 0 4 9 0 2.69

DSV A/S has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential upside of 52.20%. Given DSV A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSV A/S is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and DSV A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.33 $651.10 million $3.21 25.08

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV A/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

