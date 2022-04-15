Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

