Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday.
AGTC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
