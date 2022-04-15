Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday.

AGTC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

