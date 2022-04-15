Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARMK opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

