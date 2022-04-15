Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 1,144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.1 days.

Arca Continental stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

