ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to €48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.32.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

