Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $84,684,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

