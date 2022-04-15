Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 266.4% in March

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 266.4% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.27 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

