ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,110,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.98%.

