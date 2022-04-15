Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 65.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.