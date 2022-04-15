Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

