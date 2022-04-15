Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) & Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Head-To-Head Review

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arvinas and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 1 16 0 2.94 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.74%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93% Global Blood Therapeutics -155.63% -102.42% -43.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Global Blood Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 76.06 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.57 Global Blood Therapeutics $194.75 million 11.80 -$303.09 million ($4.82) -7.35

Arvinas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arvinas beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

