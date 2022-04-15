Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Critical Contrast

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02% Heritage Commerce 29.27% 8.12% 0.91%

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00 Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.85 $350.99 million $2.19 9.82 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.21 $47.70 million $0.80 14.21

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

