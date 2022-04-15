Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,768.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,882.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

