AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given New £120 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from £115 ($149.86) to £120 ($156.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6,669.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

