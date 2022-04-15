ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $4.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

