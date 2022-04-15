AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 2.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.