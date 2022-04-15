AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATRC stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

