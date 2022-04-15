AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

T stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.8% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

