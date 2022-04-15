Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.71) to GBX 715 ($9.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.14).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.40) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 647.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 664.39.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

