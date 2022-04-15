Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALV stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $4,243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

