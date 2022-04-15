Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

