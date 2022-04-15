Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
