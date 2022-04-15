AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,600 ($46.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,730 ($48.61).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.48) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,539.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,056.34. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,242 ($55.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

